Two shot, one dead during large gathering on Walden Ave. overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man is dead following an overnight shooting in the 900 block of Walden Avenue.

Buffalo Police say they responded to the call at 1:15 a.m. and tell us two people were shot during a large gathering and went by ambulance to ECMC.

The 20-year-old died at the hospital, and a 38-year-old woman was treated and released.

Police say the shooting happened inside an establishment and are investigating if the establishment was operating illegally.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.