Two shot, one dead on Wadsworth St. overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 43-year-old Buffalo man is dead, according to Buffalo police.

Police tell us they are investigating an overnight shooting in the first block of Wadsworth Street.

Officers responded to the call just before 3:29 a.m. Saturday morning.

Detectives say two men were shot while inside a vehicle, leaving one of them dead.

The other victim, a 34-year-old Buffalo man, is in stable condition at ECMC.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text their confidential tip call line at 716-847-2255.

