Two shot, one in critical condition following Saturday morning shooting on Broadway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–One man is in critical condition following a double shooting in the 1200 block of Broadway overnight.

Buffalo Police tell News 4 they’re investigating the shooting that happened just after 12:30 a.m.

Detectives say a 32-year-old Buffalo woman and a 29-year-old man with multiple addresses were shot and transported by ambulance to ECMC.

The woman is in stable condition, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.