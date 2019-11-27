Two suspected coke dealers taken into custody after raid on east side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, two suspected cocaine dealers were arrested during a raid on Buffalo’s east side.

Inside the address on Roslyn St., law enforcement officers say they discovered 16 ounces of cocaine, packing materials, scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Njera Wilson, 44, and Yvette Dilley, 41, both of Buffalo, were each charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, and criminal possession of a narcotic.

Both were taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment in Buffalo City Court.

Wilson, who has five previous felony convictions, is additionally being held for a parole violation. Three of those felonies were violent offenses.