BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo teens are facing multiple charges for allegedly burglarizing the gift shop at Sahlen Field.

Buffalo police said they responded to an alarm call at the stadium just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, where they observed two suspects fleeing from the location.

During their investigation, police discovered two windows to the gift shop were broken and a cash register box was taken from the scene.

Police said Tajir Ross, 18, and a 15-year-old Buffalo male were later arrested and found to be in possession of the cash register box and burglar tools.

The two teens were each charged with the following:

One count of burglary in the first degree

One count of criminal mischief in the second degree

One count of petit larceny

One count of possession of burglar tools