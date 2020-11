BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two Buffalo women were shot early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo Police.

Detectives say it appears the shooting happened after some type of family gathering.

Officers responded to the call just after 3 a.m. in the first block of Langmeyer Avenue.

Police tell us a 28-year-old woman was treated and released from ECMC, while a 26-year-old woman remains in stable condition at ECMC.

Anyone with information can contact police at 716-847-2255.