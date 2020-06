BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two workers were injured at Niagara Lubricant this morning, according to Buffalo Fire.

Officials say they responded to 1057 East Delavan at 9:50 a.m.

The two workers were in the process of mixing a solution when they suffered steam burns to various parts of their bodies.

Both were taken by ambulance to ECMC where they are being treated.

