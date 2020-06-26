U.S. Army Corps of Engineers resume repairs to Buffalo South breakwater

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District makes repairs to damaged areas of critical need on the Buffalo south breakwater located in the Buffalo Harbor, Buffalo, NY, August 16, 2019.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is resuming construction operations this weekend for the Buffalo South breakwater repairs.

Construction stopped in December of last year due to winter weather conditions.

The Corps of Engineers identified the 625 feet under construction as the area that needed the repair the most, based on available funding.

According to the Corps of Engineers, repairs to remaining reach depends on receiving additional funding.

The 10,200-foot Buffalo South breakwater protects the Buffalo Harbor, and nearby dredged sediment confined disposal facilities, from deep water wave and ice action.

Officials tell News 4 those conditions, along with the age of the structure, have contributed to sections of the south end to breakdown and unravel.

They say repair of 625 feet out of the 1,000-foot degraded section is scheduled to finish in the fall.

