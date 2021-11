ELLICOTTVILLE N.Y. (WIVB) -- Canadians are getting a warm welcome back in Ellicottville. The area is hoping for a boom in business from the border reopening to Canadians for non-essential travel.

"Sigh of relief and we're excited to have them come back," said Jane EshBaugh. who's the marketing director at Holiday Valley. "They're kind of just trickling in but every body is so happy to see them. Friends that we haven't seen in 20 months and it's great to have them back."