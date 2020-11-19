UB awarded $1 million to fund ‘urban agriculture’ research

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The holidays came early for a team of researchers at the University at Buffalo.

The university says a $1 million grant was awarded to the UB researchers from the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research. The funds will go towards research into “urban agriculture.”

What is urban agriculture?

UB says, “Urban food systems provide locally produced, affordable and healthy food to low-income communities and communities of color. Local governments can support urban food systems through policies such as zoning land for farming, tax credits and grants for urban growers.”

The grant was matched by UB and other organizations, research funds now total $2.1 million.

Officials say, the money will be used to test and advance policies supporting urban agriculture.

Researchers will also study the relationship between urban growers of color and local government. They say networking strategies will be developed and studied between growers and policymakers that are favorable to growth in urban farming.