UB: Based on zip code, it appears vast majority of new and active student COVID cases are in Heights district

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The University at Buffalo released a statement Thursday night in response to the active COVID-19 cases among students, faculty, and staff.

Officials say, based on zip code, it appears the vast majority of new and active student cases are again in the Heights district.

According to UB, they don’t currently have evidence that large off-campus parties are a cause of the spread among off-campus students. However, they do believe there were smaller-scale parties inside student residences in the Heights that likely contributed to the cases.

“In advance of the weekend, we have continually reached out to students who live in the neighborhood, urging them to avoid attending house parties, and reminding them of the potential consequences of violating the university’s student compliance policy for COVID-19. In addition, university officials are in contact with all Greek-lettered, social fraternities and sororities and have warned them against hosting off-campus house parties,” UB says.

Officials say they will begin a round of surveillance testing of students, faculty, and staff, starting with on-campus students tomorrow.

They’re hopeful the testing, along with strict adherence to the university’s guidelines, will curb potential outbreaks going forward.

Read UB’s full statement on the cases here.

