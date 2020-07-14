UB, Buffalo Center for Health Equity to hold online forum on anti-racism, racial equity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo (UB) and the Buffalo Center for Health Equity are coming together to host a public forum.

The forum, which will take place via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m., will address racial equity and anti-racism.

Dr. Davarian Baldwin, Trinity College’s lead historian, will share a presentation called “Inequality is a Comorbidity!: Mapping the Structures of Racial Disparity in Today’s Crisis Cities.”

The discussion will be followed by a question and answer session.

To register for the digital forum, click or tap this link.

