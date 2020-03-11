UB canceling or postponing remaining study abroad programs planned for spring semester

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo is either postponing or canceling any planned study abroad programs for the spring semester due to concerns over the coronavirus.

In addition to that, all ongoing study abroad programs are suspended.

Approximately 65 UB students that are studying abroad will be recalled. Previously, those who were in Italy and South Korea were already recalled. Those students were told to undergo a two-week quarantine upon returning to the United States.

“UB is working to understand the financial implications for all students who have incurred non-refundable costs associated with current or upcoming study abroad or experiential learning programs and will communicate directly with students through the program coordinator,” the school wrote.

No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in western New York.