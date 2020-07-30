UB cancels football home opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–UB Athletic Director Mark Alnutt says the football home opener scheduled for September 12 against Saint Francis will not happen.

This decision comes after the Northeast Conference decided to postpone fall sports this year.

“After speaking with their Director of Athletics, James Downer, we’ll work together to reschedule this contest in a future season,” Alnutt said.

This comes weeks after the Big 10 announced the conference will not be playing non-conference games this season, cancelling UB’s September 19th contest against Ohio State.

The season opener at Kansas State on September 5th is still on the schedule.

