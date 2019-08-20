UB committee completes report on Greek life at school following death of student

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A UB official tells News 4 that the committee reviewing Greek life at the school has finished its report.

This past April, Sebastian Serafin-Bazan, 18, a freshman at UB, was hospitalized with a serious medical condition believed to be a result of a suspected hazing incident on Custer St.

He died days later.

A source said witnesses told detectives Serafin-Bazan was exercising before he suffered the medical emergency.

UB says the incident involved the Sigma Pi fraternity. Following the incident, a committee was formed to look into the activities of UB’s fraternities and sororities.

Official activities of all fraternities and sororities were suspended until further notice.

UB plans to share the committee’s recommendations later during the week.