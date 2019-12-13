UB community holds vigil in honor of student

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds gathered at University at Buffalo’s North Campus to honor a student who died on campus Wednesday.
Many of the young man’s friends and family members came together as a way to remember someone who they say made a great impact on the university community.
UB Police say they do not suspect foul play.
Many in attendance were members of the university’s band, which classmates tell News 4 the student was part of. The group marched from Slee Hall onto the football field where the young man’s loved ones spent a moment to remember his legacy.
UB President Satish Tripathi sent out a school-wide email Thursday notifying students and staff of the young man’s death and urging those who may be struggling to seek help.
UB Counseling Services may be reached at 716-645-2720. If you are in need of assistance after business hours, please contact University Police at 716-645-2222 and ask to speak to the counselor on call. Also, Crisis Services of Erie County has a 24-hour hotline (716-834-3131) and access to a 24-hour crisis text line; text: “GOT5” to 741-741. Messages are confidential, anonymous and secure.UB President Satish Tripathi