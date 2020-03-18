UB community member tests positive for COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Department of Health informed the University at Buffalo this afternoon a community member tested positive for coronavirus.

The individual is in mandatory isolation in their off-campus home, according to officials.

Officials tell News 4 this is the first confirmed case among the community.

UB is working with the health department to reach out to those who may have come into contact with the individual.

The university says those who came in contact may also be put under a mandatory quarantine to monitor symptoms, following CDC guidelines. They will not return to campus until the quarantine is complete.

“While health officials have said the potential for surface exposure is low, the university is thoroughly cleaning areas to ensure the safest environment possible,” a spokesperson said.

UB will begin distance learning Monday following spring break.

President Satish Tripathi released this statement regarding the positive test this afternoon:

“Please let me reiterate that the University at Buffalo’s first priority is the health and safety of our entire campus community. UB is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and taking all appropriate precautions to safeguard the well-being of our students, faculty and staff. This includes following the guidance of the CDC, and the state and county health departments,” UB President Satish K. Tripathi said.

“Throughout these challenging and unprecedented times, I have been deeply appreciative of the respect and care you have shown each other as a university community. As always, we are here to support you.”

Officials are also advising students to stay home the rest of the semester if they are able to do so.