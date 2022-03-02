BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Effective this Saturday, masks will no longer be required at any University of Buffalo (UB) campus.
This applies not only to students, but staff, faculty and visitors, as well. And vaccination status does not matter, but those who aren’t fully vaccinated will still need to comply with weekly testing.
UB Provost Scott Weber says the drop in COVID-19 cases and the school’s high vaccination rate led to the decision to drop the mask mandate.
“As the university continues to monitor conditions in consultation with local health officials, we’ll be sure to keep you updated of any further changes to UB’s health and safety guidelines,” Weber said.
Although masks can come off in buildings, they’ll still be required in buses, shuttles and clinical health care settings on UB’s campus.
“UB faculty, staff and students who work or learn at hospitals, nursing homes, clinics or diagnostic and treatment centers off-campus must continue to comply with any site-specific regulations in place,” Weber said.
As of Wednesday, students, faculty and staff in K-12 schools are able to be on campus mask-free. This change followed the state’s removal of the mask requirement for businesses.
Here’s where people still need to mask up in New York:
- State-regulated healthcare settings
- State-regulated adult care facilities and nursing homes
- Correctional facilities
- Homeless shelters
- Domestic violence shelters
- Buses and bus stations
- Trains and train stations
- Subways and subway stations
- Planes and airports
