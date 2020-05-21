UB expected to release more information on fall semester in June

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo (UB) is planning to release more information on its plans for this fall next month.

UB President Satish Tripathi says “We anticipate decisions regarding the fall semester will be made and communicated to the campus community in mid to late June.”

Since mid-March, students have been learning remotely. The school says its reopening plan will align with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders.

UB has created a comprehensive campus planning structure for the next academic year.

“It is my hope that such a return will begin in the very near future, including resuming research that has been put on hold,” Tripathi said.

It doesn’t sound like the return of students will be all at once, based on Tripathi saying the school is “developing numerous protocols to prepare for a phased return to campus.”

