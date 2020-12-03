UB faculty and staff make big PPE donation to Buffalo City Mission

Special delivery: Praveen Arany, assistant professor of oral biology in the UB School of Dental Medicine (right) hands boxes of donated UB-made reusable face masks and face shields to Heather Mattiuzzo (center), Buffalo City Mission development and marketing, and Michael O’Hara, (left) Buffalo City Mission manager of major gifts. (Photo: Douglas Levere/University at Buffalo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The University at Buffalo donated over 200 reusable facemasks and 100 face shields to the Buffalo City Mission.

The donation was made December 1, by U.B. faculty to Buffalo City Mission’s Alfiero Family Center of Hope and Promise.

“Throughout the pandemic, our staff continues to closely follow health and safety standards as we serve our region’s homeless. These masks and face shields will help our team to continue this important work, and exemplify the very best of how creativity and humanity can come together to help our neighbors in need.” Aubrey Calhoun, Associate Executive Director, Buffalo City Mission

U.B. tells News 4, the donated personal protective equipment is 3D-printed and reusable.

The masks and shields were designed and produced by 30 U.B. students and fellows involved in the school’s ‘3D Printing Group.’ We’re told the group was formed at the beginning of the pandemic in partnership with faculty, staff and students.

The university says they have been working in coordination with e-NABLE, which is a “international, open-source 3D printing movement.” They say the company has been working throughout the pandemic to manufacture PPE around the globe.

“The idea of harnessing the university’s broad expertise for the greater good during these extraordinarily challenging times was the primary motivating factor for all of us.” Peter Elkin, M.D., Professor and Chair, Department of Biomedical Informatics in the Jacobs School

U.B. also says the City Mission received a new mask design the ‘Printing Group’ has been developing.

The masks are clear and plastic, which the school says “enables robust communications and social interactions, while maintaining safety.”

Officials say Buffalo’s chapter of e-NABLE has published their PPE designs, enabling anyone to produce the shields and masks.