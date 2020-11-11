UB grad student earns 2020 Student Veteran Leadership Award

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A University at Buffalo (UB) graduate student has been named one of 48 winners of the 2020 Student Veteran Leadership Awards.

Amherst native Justin Downey received the honor for being a student-veteran who makes a positive impact in his school and community.

Downey’s activity in the UB community includes his work in the following roles:

UB Veteran Services Office – Student Assistant

Peer Advisors for Veteran Education (PAVE) Program – Team Leader

Veterans Disability Service – Liaison

Student Veterans Association – President

Veterans Business Association – Secretary

“Justin is a truly outstanding student leader,” Veteran Services Director Daniel Ryan said. “He has been a tireless advocate for his fellow veteran students, and he has become an indispensable leader for many of our programs in Veteran Services. He is singularly worthy of recognition.”

Along with receiving the Student Veteran Leadership Award, Downey has been named to SUNY’s Student Voices Action Committee — a group composed of 27 students representing every SUNY sector.

From 2014 through 2017, Downey served in the U.S. Navy, eventually earning the rank of E-4 as a Petty Officer Third Class. While in the Navy, he worked as a Cryptologic Technician Interpretive.

Downey received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from UB this past spring, and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in higher education and student affairs.

