BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jennifer Surtees, co-director of UB’s Genome, Environment and Microbiome Community of Excellence, joined us on Wake Up! Tuesday morning.

Hear how the University at Buffalo is helping kids better understand the coronavirus in the video player above.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.