UB hosting virtual chat series on COVID-19 for K-12 students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The University at Buffalo is hosting a live virtual chat series on COVID-19 for K-12 students.

UB says the series will tackle questions like how do ventilators work? Can pets catch COVID-19? And what kind of hand sanitizer is the best?

This series is organized by UB’s Genome, Environment and Microbiome Community of Excellence.

The university says it will call on faculty, staff, and students to answer kids’ most pressing questions about the pandemic.

All are welcomed to participate, and each entry in the series will be recorded and made available here.

Below are the scheduled speakers:

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.