UB infectious disease specialist discusses celebrating Thanksgiving safely

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The pandemic is creating challenges for families as we approach the holidays.

UB officials held a meeting via Zoom to talk about ways you can navigate the holidays, safely.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Timothy Murphy believes COVID-19 levels in our area will be even higher as we approach Thanksgiving based on current trends.

He urges families to stay home this year.

“If at all possible don’t travel outside of the area, don’t have people from outside the area come here. Mixing from different geographic areas raises everyone’s risk of infection,” Dr. Murphy said.

He says if you do decide to gather with people outside of your home for the holidays, you should wear a mask when you are not eating or drinking. You should also social distance, and keep the area well-ventilated.

Dr. Murphy also suggested moving things outdoors, if possible.