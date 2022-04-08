BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Social media threats regarding a Thursday evening event at UB featuring former Republican Congressman and retired Army lieutenant colonel Allen West were under investigation by the school.

The University at Buffalo (UB) says the posts were directed at students protesting West’s speech. West was invited to speak at the school by the student-run chapter of Young Americans for Freedom.

“We don’t have reason to believe there is a specific actionable threat to students, but we are taking the situation seriously and implementing additional measures and precautions to protect the campus community,” UB Police Chief Chris Bartolomei said before the event. “Safety is always our foremost concern.”

Those precautions included contacting the FBI’s Hate Crimes Unit for help in the investigation of the threats.

According to Young America’s Foundation, the conservative group that encourages students to form chapters of Young Americans for Freedom, protests continued as West was escorted from the building.