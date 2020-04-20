UB medical students deliver meals to families in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Medical students at the University at Buffalo have been lending a helping hand to families with children enrolled in Buffalo Public Schools.

UB says at least 50 of the school’s medical students have been spending time delivering meals to families on Mondays and Wednesdays.

This has been going on since mid-March.

“For weeks, this is the only thing we have had on our schedules,” says Anne Stoklosa, a third-year medical student and organizer. “It’s a way for us to help the best that we could.”

The program has been led by James Lukan, a clinical associate professor of general surgery and director of the surgery residency program at the Jacobs School of Medicine.

The day after Lukan sent out a recruitment email to third-year students, 20-25 volunteers came to the school’s Nutrition Services building. They were given gloves, masks, addresses and meals to deliver.

The list of families changes and grows every week, and it’s estimated that about 100 households are receiving them weekly.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.