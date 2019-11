BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)--Consumer group Call 4 Action announced Wednesday its local volunteers have retrieved more than $647,000 on behalf of consumers in the year from October, 2018 to October, 2019.

The group held its annual luncheon at The Foundry on Elmwood Avenue, where it was also announced the 24 troubleshooters fielded more than 4,000 phone calls and online complaints, during that same period.