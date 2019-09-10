UB punter discharged from hospital after suffering broken fibula and tibia in Saturday’s game

STATE COLLEGE, PA (WIVB)– UB Bulls punter Evan Finegan announced on Twitter this afternoon he’s been discharged from the hospital after suffering a broken fibula and tibia during Saturday’s game against Penn State.

Discharged from the hospital today!Excited to get back to Buffalo and see my guys! I am fortunate to be in such great hands not only at UB but also here at PSU. Thank you to the thousands of people that sent messages over the last few days. God is good! pic.twitter.com/9sKbZ3G0h9 — Evan Finegan (@efinegan40) September 10, 2019

He tweeted, “Discharged from the hospital today! Excited to get back to Buffalo and see my guys! I am fortunate to be in such great hands not only at UB but also here at PSU.”

Finegan underwent surgery on Sunday.

The punter also made a point to thank the entire Penn State community for taking him in as his own and thanked the Penn State staff at the hospital for checking in on him.