UB ranked best in NY, 5th in US for nursing doctorate program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo (UB) is receiving praise for its Ph.D. in Nursing program.

UB was recently ranked the top school in New York and the fifth best in the country for this by RegisteredNursing.org.

“These programs are delivered in a synchronous online, full-time or part-time format to maximize flexibility. The curriculum for each focuses on creating scholars who utilize theory and knowledge to become thought leaders within their discipline with the goal of improving nursing processes,” they wrote.

The top school on the list is the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

The data that went into making the list included information from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Postsecondary Education among others.

