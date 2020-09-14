UB ranks among best colleges in US

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo (UB) has been ranked among the United States’ best colleges in a new list released by U.S. News & World Report.

On a list that features both private and public schools across the U.S., U.B. ranked 88th.

For seven straight years, UB has made it into the Top 50 Public Universities, ranking at number 34 this time around.

Here’s where UB ranked in other categories:

Best Value – 100

Top Performers on Social Mobility – 62

Best Colleges for Veterans – 56

National Universities with a Proportion of International Students – 10

Top Undergraduate Computer Science Programs – 61

Undergraduate Engineering Programs – 66

Data from the U.S. Department of Education and an assessment of more than 1,900 four-year schools contributed to the rankings.

“We’re very pleased UB has again been recognized as one of the nation’s top public universities. From the students’ perspective, this means that at UB they have the opportunity to learn from faculty who are leading scholars in their fields and they can participate in research projects that have the potential to change people’s lives,” UB Provost A. Scott Weber said.

