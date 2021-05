BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo is catching attention in the public university space.

The school has been rated among the top 20 public colleges and universities in the U.S., according to Quacquarelli Symonds, a global education network.

UB came in at number 20, and is ranked 50th among all U.S. universities.

17 metrics were used to evaluate universities, including employability, diversity and learning experience.