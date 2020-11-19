UB reaches COVID case limit, but in-person learning to continue until Thanksgiving break

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo has reached the 100-case threshold that would normally signal a quick switch to remote learning, but instead, in-person learning is going to continue through the first part of next week.

There’s a reason for it. Thanksgiving break starts on Wednesday, and the university is going to finish its COVID-19 surveillance testing of on-campus students before then.

UB says the decision was made in consultation with SUNY and the state and county health departments.

To be clear, these 100 cases of COVID were discovered over the last two weeks.

