UB receives $21.7 million Clinical and Translational Science Award

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo has been awarded millions of dollars as it continues to make progress in efforts to help medical patients.

On Monday, it was announced that the school would receive a five-year, $21.7 million Clinical and Translational Science Award (CTSA) from the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences of the National Institutes of Health.

The award recognizes the school and its partners’ progress since 2015 — the year UB first received a CTSA.

“The CTSA program is designed to develop innovative solutions that will improve the efficiency, quality and impact of the process for turning observations in the laboratory, clinic and community into interventions that improve the health of individuals and the public,” UB wrote.

The renewal of this grant lets UB researchers and clinicians, as well as their partners in the Buffalo Translational Consortium, continue innovating. This ultimately speeds up the development of new treatments.

“The renewal of this highly competitive federal research award recognizes the caliber of scientific discoveries being made at the University at Buffalo and unequivocally affirms the positive impact we are making on the communities we serve,” UB President Satish K. Tripathi said.