UB releases health safety guidelines for the fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officials at the University at Buffalo announced last month they would be welcoming back students and staff to campus this fall. Today we’re getting a better idea of what that will look like.

Officials say residence halls and classrooms will be open, but they will be working to reduce density wherever possible.

They also say dinning services will be opened with additional takeout options.

UB’s fall 2020 semester starts August 31st with educational and research programs being offered in a “modified in-person” format.