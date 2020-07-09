UB releases statement on international students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — University at Buffalo (UB) President Dr. Satish Tripathi has released a statement regarding UB’s international students.

This follows U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) recent announcement. ICE says international students enrolled in American colleges that are transitioning to online-only courses must leave the U.S. or risk violating their visa status.

UB, which Tripathi says is “adopting a hybrid model of education this fall,” says this rule won’t negatively impact most of the school’s 5,500 international students.

Along with that, he says ICE’s regulation “runs contrary to our longstanding commitment to inclusion and equity in higher education.”

Here is Tripathi’s full statement:

“Earlier this week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced changes to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program requiring international students enrolled in U.S. colleges and universities that are transitioning to online-only courses this fall to leave the country or risk violating their visa status. As the University at Buffalo is adopting a hybrid model of education this fall, the new rule does not appear to negatively impact most of our 5,500 enrolled and incoming international students at UB. However, the regulation runs contrary to our longstanding commitment to inclusion and equity in higher education, and we are deeply dismayed and troubled by this policy change. UB is, and always has been, an international institution. From our founding in 1846, our university community has been immeasurably enriched by students from around the world. Our international students’ diversity of background, perspective and lived experience greatly enhances UB’s research, education and engagement mission. Further, as an international university, we at UB believe that all international students in U.S. colleges and universities should have the opportunity to pursue their educational goals and professional aspirations unimpeded. To that end, we are actively working with our elected officials to both reaffirm the vital role of international students in our broader higher education landscape, and to help change the federal government’s stance on this critical issue. At UB, our international students benefit all of us. We value their contributions to the diversity of our community, our global learning opportunities and our cultural and intellectual life. As UB president, I offer my unqualified support for our international students and promise that we will continue to work on their behalf to foster a community where all international students feel welcome and valued for their many and meaningful contributions to our university mission.” University at Buffalo President Dr. Satish Tripathi

