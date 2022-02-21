UB students offering tax prep services for qualifying individuals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some people in need of assistance in preparing their taxes this year are getting help from students at UB.

Students at the University at Buffalo’s School of Management are offering free tax preparation services. This program is made for those who make less than $58,000 a year. Appointments are required, and right now, they’re all booked up. Anyone interested and qualified to participate is encouraged to check back if they are in need of tax assistance.

“I mean its great that we’re booked up, said Adam Wyckoff, a UB senior. “But we’re hoping to open more spots as we get into it. We’re excited to offer this to the community. Its a joint effort between the UB Accounting Association and Beta Alpha Psi, the two accounting clubs of University at Buffalo.”

UB will be offering tax preparation services until April 10.