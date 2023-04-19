BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday evening, a talented group of University at Buffalo students will present their social justice research at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

University of Buffalo students who received 2022 Fellowships in Social Justice, Equity Administration and Leadership will share their findings at the Active Learning Center from 5-8 p.m.

“Topics range from an oral history of the Fruit Belt to empower the community where the Jacobs School is located to examining inequities in stroke care in Buffalo to curricular changes geared toward improving the learning experiences of members of the LGTBQ+ community,” UB said.

The students’ fellowships were provided through the Jacobs School’s Office of the Dean. $3,500 was give to support each project. Travel expenses were also funded.

“The biggest priority in terms of curriculum is inclusion and representation,” Class of 2023 MD candidate Nat Voos said. “In the form of lectures that include information on health disparities that LGBTQ+ people face, including transgender/gender non-conforming patients in patient and case presentations, teaching and using appropriate and inclusive language in all courses, and teaching students how to take a culturally competent history and physical on LGBTQ+ patients.”

A hybrid event, those who are interested are also able to register for a virtual presentation of the event here. Presentations will begin at 5:30 p.m.