UB to follow regular school schedule while monitoring weather conditions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–University at Buffalo says the school will follow regular academics and operations schedule and monitor the weather.

If changes to the academic calendar or university operations occur due to weather conditions, the school will send out a UB Alert.

Officials tell News 4 the public can check department websites as well for any specific changes to public events.

UB asks anyone driving to and from campus during this weather to use caution and make decisions with personal safety in mind.

