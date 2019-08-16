UB to get $1.1 million for mosquito research

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — $1.1 million in federal funds will be coming to UB for the school’s study of mosquito and fruit fly genetics.

The University at Buffalo’s study will focus on the development of the bugs’ nervous systems.

Through this, researchers there hope to gain a better understanding of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which can carry diseases like Zika, yellow fever and dengue fever.

Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding for the study on Thursday.

“This federal investment will allow the University at Buffalo, a national leader in research and hub for innovation, to advance its cutting-edge study on the nervous systems and genetics of mosquitoes and fruit flies, helping us to gain a better understanding of the science behind the potential carriers of devastating illnesses like Zika and dengue fever,” Schumer said. “I’m proud to announce this crucial federal funding and will continue to fight to deliver federal resources that invest in our world-class New York educational institutions and communities.”

Along with the study, UB plans to use the money toward implementing a genetics research program for high schoolers. Schumer and Gillibrand say it will help train scientists from high school through graduate school.

“This new federal funding for the University of Buffalo is great news, and it will help advance our understanding of genetics and how diseases like Zika, dengue fever, and yellow fever are transmitted,” Gillibrand said. “In addition, the University will use this funding to create a high school program based on this research, helping our students to form a foundational knowledge of science. I will always fight in the Senate to ensure that New York’s universities have the resources they need.”