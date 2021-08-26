UB holds briefing on safety measures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, University at Buffalo (UB) officials held a briefing to provide details on the school’s plans to keep students and employees safe.

Students are coming back to campus this week, and will start on August 30. They must be vaccinated and masks are required in buildings.

UB says the more than 90 percent of its students are vaccinated.

