BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — UB’s Class of 2020 will receive an official commencement ceremony in the fall.

On October 1 the university will hold two ceremonies, one for undergrads at 10 a.m., the other for graduate degree recipients at 2 p.m.

Each graduate will allowed two tickets. Additional tickets may be available at a later time.

Both ceremonies will be streamed online.