UB to resume regular in-person classes this Fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a letter to the University at Buffalo (UB) community, President Satish Tripathi and Provost A. Scott Weber say the school will return to “regular in-person instruction” this Fall.

The letter says school leaders are “optimistic about an increasingly robust vaccine distribution and administration,” but they will “remain flexible” in case plans need to change.

Read the letter, in its entirety, here:

“Dear university community, We are pleased to share that the University at Buffalo plans to resume our regular in-person instruction beginning with the fall 2021 semester. We are excited for the prospect of current and future UB students having the opportunity to take full advantage of our academic, research and living and learning environments. Likewise, we look forward to welcoming all of our faculty and staff—who contribute invaluably to UB’s mission of excellence—back to campus this fall. As has been the case throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of our university community are our first priorities. As such, they will inform every aspect of our university-wide planning for our shift back to regular in-person instruction. This planning will follow best public health practices while thoughtfully and deliberately guiding a full return to campus in the fall. Of course, we need to remain flexible and be prepared to adjust our plans, as circumstances may change. As we look toward this fall with hope, we are also optimistic about an increasingly robust vaccine distribution and administration—across the state, the nation and the world—as 2021 advances. In the meantime, we encourage our entire campus community to remain vigilant to the persistent threat of the virus by following UB’s health and safety protocols related to face coverings, physical distancing and COVID-19 testing, and staying home if you feel sick. For all related updates on UB’s planning and response, please continue to check UB’s COVID-19 website. Additional guidance regarding the fall 2021 semester will be shared over the coming months. Sincerely, Satish K. Tripathi

President A. Scott Weber

Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs”