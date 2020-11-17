UB transitioning to fully remote learning for remainder of fall semester following Thanksgiving break

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The University at Buffalo will transition to remote learning for the remainder of the fall semester following Thanksgiving break, according to school officials.

UB says, in consultation with the Erie County and State Department of Health, and SUNY, it intends to maintain in-person instruction as scheduled to give the university time to complete SUNY-mandated pre-break testing of thousands of students before they leave for break.

In a message to the UB community, President Satish Tripathi says, “as we prepare to wind down in-person instruction on Tuesday, November 24, in accordance with our fall 2020 academic semester calendar, it is absolutely critical that our students are tested before leaving for the Thanksgiving break.”

Officials tell us the university is likely to hit the 100-case threshold for on-campus coronavirus cases this week, requiring them to transition to remote learning immediately.

The university says officials decided a sudden shift in university operations would disrupt plans to test more than 5,000 on-campus students this week, causing many of them to leave before being tested.

As cases rise in the region, and to prevent further spread, UB is suspending in-person student programs and activities. Campus dining and food services will offer takeout service only starting Thursday.

University officials say athletic activities will continue as scheduled, strictly following NCAA, MAC, and UB health guidelines.

