UB will “maximize distance learning” starting March 23

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–University at Buffalo joins the growing lists of colleges and universities in the state to transition to distance learning after Governor Cuomo’s announcement this afternoon.

The reduction of in-person instruction will begin March 23 for UB and go through the end of the 2020 spring semester, according to President Satish Tripathi.

“As we move to a distance-learning model of instruction, UB will remain open, and UB’s campus operations will continue without interruption. This includes residence halls, campus dining, student academic support and health services, university libraries, transportation, campus safety, and all other university services. Again, our campus operations will not be disrupted,” Tripathi added in a campus-wide email.

The university says they’ve been actively monitoring this since the beginning of the semester and preparing for this situation per guidelines from the CDC, New York State Department of Health, and the Erie County Department of Health.

All professional obligations of UB faculty and staff remain unaffected, according to the school.

To stay informed, UB has a COVID-19 website.