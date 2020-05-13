1  of  2
Coronavirus
Erie is one of the only remaining counties ineligible for elective surgeries Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 281 active closings. Click for more details.

UB Women’s Basketball Coach Felisha Legette-Jack speaks at Kids Escaping Drugs on Wednesday

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The head coach of the UB Bulls Women’s Basketball team encouraged kids to stay on the right path, and off drugs.

Coach Felisha Legette-Jack spoke this morning at Kids Escaping Drugs in Buffalo.

She told the young people she understands their struggle and they don’t have to take it on alone.

She shared the words of her grandmother today.

“She always said to me, always make certain that if you see somebody, say something good so they can feel inspired to share something different, I can share that every Tuesday we talk. I’d say I hung out with some kids, that’s cool,” Coach Jack said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss