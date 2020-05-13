UB Women’s Basketball Coach Felisha Legette-Jack speaks at Kids Escaping Drugs on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The head coach of the UB Bulls Women’s Basketball team encouraged kids to stay on the right path, and off drugs.

Coach Felisha Legette-Jack spoke this morning at Kids Escaping Drugs in Buffalo.

She told the young people she understands their struggle and they don’t have to take it on alone.

She shared the words of her grandmother today.

“She always said to me, always make certain that if you see somebody, say something good so they can feel inspired to share something different, I can share that every Tuesday we talk. I’d say I hung out with some kids, that’s cool,” Coach Jack said.