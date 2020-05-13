UBMD Ophthalmology offering drive-thru glaucoma pressure screenings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–UBMD Ophthalmology at the Ross Eye Institute is offering drive-thru glaucoma pressure screenings.

Ophthalmologist Sandra Sieminski, MD, a glaucoma specialist at the Orchard Park office, turned the breezeway into a drive-thru testing clinic for patients.

“This pandemic has added an additional layer of stress to our glaucoma patients who are already trying to manage a potentially stressful chronic disease,” Sieminski said. “We wanted to provide safe ways for them to receive their follow up care to help avoid them falling through the cracks and risking vision loss.”

Sieminski says the clinics are scheduled in the afternoon and are after their emergency hours.

“We’ve remained open for our patients this entire time for urgent and emergent visits. By having the clinics not overlap, we further reduce potential interactions our patients could have with others,” Sieminski added.

The test uses a disposable tip and measures the pressure of the patient’s eyes while they remain in their vehicle. Sieminski also examines the patient’s eye, charting any concerns or changes.

According to officials, the team reviews the patient’s medications during the visit and adjusts them as needed and will determine the patient’s next appointment.

If during the drive-thru visit the team determines the patient needs additional care, they will take the patient directly into the exam room for treatment.

The drive up testing clinic is available to existing UBMD Ophthalmology or Ross Eye patients.

