BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Uniland Development has purchased another chunk of land at the former Bethlehem Steel site.

That site will now be known as Renaissance Commerce Park.

The company plans to build more manufacturing buildings on this land. Uniland now has about 20 acres it is transforming. Some of the projects underway include a sugar refinery, a new plant that will make cleaning products, and new warehouses.

This latest land purchase will also allow expansion of the shoreline path bike trail along Route 5 to Woodlawn Beach.