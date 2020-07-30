Union workers holding rally to urge Tops to reinstate “hero pay”, ban customers without masks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Members of UFCW Local One will be holding a rally Thursday evening with WNY Labor, elected officials, and community organizations outside the Tops at 2102 Elmwood Avenue.

They are protesting the elimination of “hero pay” and are urging Tops to create a “no mask, no service” policy for customers.

“Tops and every other grocery store chain in the Buffalo area has ended “hero pay” for frontline grocery workers. The extra pay has ended but the threat of getting exposed to the Covid-19 virus has not,” Frank DeRiso, International Vice President and President of UFCW Local One said.

DeRiso also says over 238 UFCW members have died from COVID-19 in the past 100 days, and now is the time for Tops to fully protect its workers and UFCW members.

The rally will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

UFCW Local One represents 17,000 food and drug retail members, food processing, nursing home, hospital, and transportation workers.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.