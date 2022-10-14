BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new three-year agreement between Kaleida Health and the CWA Local 1168 and 1199SEIU unions has been ratified.
It covers more than 6,300 healthcare workers at the following facilities:
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Oishei Children’s Hospital
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
- Highpointe on Michigan
- DeGraff Medical Park
- various community-based clinics
These workers include nurses, as well as clinical, professional, technical, service, dietary and clerical staff.
“This contract is a huge win for our members who have been struggling to care for patients amidst serious staffing issues and a nationwide worker shortage,” CWA Local 1168 President Cori Gambini said. “We fought hard to ensure there were no compromises made, which is a testament to the tireless efforts of our members whose top priority has always been their patients.”
The breakdown of those who voted in favor of ratification looks like this:
- 1199SEIU: 91 percent
- CWA Local 1168: 74 percent
Included in the new contract is the addition of 500 full-time positions. Also, all union members will get a compounded minimum 12 percent general wage increase over the next three years.
