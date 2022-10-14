BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new three-year agreement between Kaleida Health and the CWA Local 1168 and 1199SEIU unions has been ratified.

It covers more than 6,300 healthcare workers at the following facilities:

Buffalo General Medical Center

Oishei Children’s Hospital

Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital

Highpointe on Michigan

DeGraff Medical Park

various community-based clinics

These workers include nurses, as well as clinical, professional, technical, service, dietary and clerical staff.

“This contract is a huge win for our members who have been struggling to care for patients amidst serious staffing issues and a nationwide worker shortage,” CWA Local 1168 President Cori Gambini said. “We fought hard to ensure there were no compromises made, which is a testament to the tireless efforts of our members whose top priority has always been their patients.”

The breakdown of those who voted in favor of ratification looks like this:

1199SEIU: 91 percent

CWA Local 1168: 74 percent

Included in the new contract is the addition of 500 full-time positions. Also, all union members will get a compounded minimum 12 percent general wage increase over the next three years.