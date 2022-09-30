BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A unique fundraiser will be taking people “over the edge” on Saturday.

During a fundraiser for Oishei Children’s Hospital and the United Way, participants will rappel down 20 stories off the M&T Plaza Building on Main Street in downtown Buffalo. Friday, they held a practice run. donations raised will help mothers and their children across Western New York.

“Today we are going over the edge, you can go online and pledge support for the women and children here in Western New York the money will go to those in the most need here in Buffalo and Erie County,” said Dr. Stephen Turkovich, the Chief Medical Officer at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The event will run on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.